DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $137,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,099 shares of company stock worth $865,740 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $42.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

