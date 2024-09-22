American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 39,553 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE:UTI opened at $16.46 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $885.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

