American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 203.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS SMIN opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

