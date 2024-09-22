Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,142 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGAU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,862,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 587,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

