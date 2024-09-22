American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 52,846 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Mosaic worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

