American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,264,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $33.89 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $1,108,244. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

