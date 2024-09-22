Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 85,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $436.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

