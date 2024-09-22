American Century Companies Inc. Buys 123,838 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,838 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Li Auto worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $21,626,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

