Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

ASYS opened at $5.97 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

