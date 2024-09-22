American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 301,488 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mativ by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mativ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mativ by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $978.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

