American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,009,096 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,096 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Nordic American Tankers worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 36,804.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 618,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 275,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,526,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 221,478 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of -0.19.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

