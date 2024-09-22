American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,225,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO Douglas M. Schosser bought 7,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,663.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

