American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Keros Therapeutics worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KROS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

