Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Univest Financial worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,009 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $833.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Univest Financial news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,328.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

