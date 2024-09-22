American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.03 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.49% of LendingClub worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,179,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $374,175. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

