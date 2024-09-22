Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 369.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 394,728 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.91% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,089,000 after acquiring an additional 141,586 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,963,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

