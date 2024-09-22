American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 96,854 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 559,185 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Vista Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.