American Century Companies Inc. Sells 186,924 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,824 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 186,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,238,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,455 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 158,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

