State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,263 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNOB opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

