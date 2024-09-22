State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $42.22 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

