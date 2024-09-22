State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.92 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $134.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.