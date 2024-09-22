State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 55,962 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,962 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.3 %

VRRM opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.