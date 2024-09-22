State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,998 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,320,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

