State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,085 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $128.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $130.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

