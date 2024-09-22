State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 94,987 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,987 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Archrock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Archrock by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Archrock by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,309 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Archrock by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 912,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 686,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Archrock by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 195,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.51. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

