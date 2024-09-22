State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Employers worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 983.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities raised Employers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Employers Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EIG opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

