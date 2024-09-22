State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,419 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.