State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,687 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $23,384,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 414.0% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 342,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $14,360,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 161.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 162,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,830 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KMPR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

