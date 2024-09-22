State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,101,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.91. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

