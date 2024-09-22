State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT opened at $213.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.01. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.