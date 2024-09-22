State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 253.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UBSI. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

UBSI opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

