State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,973 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

