Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Azenta by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Azenta by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Azenta by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $49.27 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

