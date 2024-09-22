State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.96 Million in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 127,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,943 shares of company stock worth $47,062,986 over the last three months.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $128.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 314.12 and a beta of 3.34. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAVA. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

