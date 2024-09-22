State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $130.44 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

