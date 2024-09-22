Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 11.1%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 5,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 million for the quarter. Trigon Metals had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,849.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trigon Metals Inc. will post 0.3387097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

