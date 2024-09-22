State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.97 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after purchasing an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $48,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 826,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,191 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PECO opened at $38.37 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.40%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

