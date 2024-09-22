Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 15.4%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) rose 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 791,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 260,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 14.12 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

