CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 46,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 250,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Specifically, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRGX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,557,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,009,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

