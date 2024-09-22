Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.29

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 80258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLRE

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 104,721 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.