Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $329.61 and last traded at $329.61. 31,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 225,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,824,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $15,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

