Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 553,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,088,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $552.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 24,778.97% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In related news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $2,878,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $4,493,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

