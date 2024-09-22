Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Down 7.4%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 12,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Critical Metals Stock Down 9.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.