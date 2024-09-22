Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Down 7.4%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 12,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
Critical Metals Stock Down 9.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.
Institutional Trading of Critical Metals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
