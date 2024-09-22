GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 7.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.01. 12,613,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 21,652,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GME. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Trading Up 12.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.13 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

