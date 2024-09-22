Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 465,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 282,966 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $17.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

