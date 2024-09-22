Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 465,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 282,966 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $17.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

