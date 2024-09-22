Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 465,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 282,966 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $17.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
