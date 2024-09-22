ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 23,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 65,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

GWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ESS Tech from $0.13 to $0.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.07 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.10 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.06 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $0.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $984.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.48.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 982.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

