Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.36. Finance of America Companies shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 1,822 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Stories

