Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79. 2,632,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,462,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

