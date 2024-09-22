First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 12.9%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 3,273,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 752,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$130.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.