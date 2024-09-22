Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.93

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.93 and last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 1576345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 127.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.